Athletes are heart of Olympic family, says POA President

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Syed Abid Qadri Jilani has said that athletes are the heart of the Olympic family and can promote high values in society. He appreciated the ongoing efforts to promote and develop softball in Pakistan, highlighting the enthusiasm shown by youth, especially women, in this sport. He shared these views at a reception hosted in his honour by Dr Farhan Essa, Senior Vice President of Softball Federation of Pakistan, at the Marina Club in Karachi. The event was attended by POA Secretary M Khalid Mahmood, individual member Syed Waseem Hashmi, SFP President Asif Azeem, Chairperson Yasmin Haider, Vice Presidents Tehmina Asif and Shahid Shinwari, Secretary Naseem Khan, and SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, among others. POA President Qadri noted that, globally, athletes receive physical fitness and technical training at the grassroots level, enhancing their performance in international events.

He cited Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal win at the recent Paris Olympic Games as a testament to the country’s potential.

He urged sports federations to ensure adequate sports infrastructure for players and commended the support of individuals like Ronaq Lakhani, Umar Saeed, Asif Azeem, Dr Farhan Essa, and Yasmin Haider, whom he called assets to the sport. Their patronage and consistent event organization at the national level are praiseworthy and exemplary. He expressed optimism about the bright future of softball in Pakistan.

Additionally, Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem, host Dr Farhan Essa, Yasmin Haider, and Naseem Khan shared their thoughts during the event.