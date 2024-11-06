Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Azam Swati arrested again after getting bail in 9 FIRs

Azam Swati arrested again after getting bail in 9 FIRs
Ali Hamza
November 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Islamabad  -  PTI leader Azam Swati was arrested again on Tuesday morning from Attock jail soon after his release as he got bail in nine FIRs registered against him in Islamabad. Swati was arrested in an FIR registered against him at PS Wahdat Colony, Taxila in which he was accused of abetting protesters to provoke violence and anarchy in the capital for PTI’s October 4 protest. Azam Swati was produced at ATC Rawalpindi where ATC judge granted his two-day physical custody to police, told Adv Sohail Khan Swati to The Nation. According to Adv Sohail Swati, Swati was tortured by the police during the arrest at Attock jail about which Swati told the ATC judge. Swati also told the judge that his glasses were broken by the police during the arrest.

Ali Hamza

