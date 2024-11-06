Azam Swati arrested again after getting bail in 9 FIRs

Islamabad - PTI leader was arrested again on Tuesday morning from Attock jail soon after his release as he got bail in nine FIRs registered against him in Islamabad. Swati was arrested in an FIR registered against him at PS Wahdat Colony, Taxila in which he was accused of abetting protesters to provoke violence and anarchy in the capital for PTI’s October 4 protest. was produced at ATC Rawalpindi where ATC judge granted his two-day physical custody to police, told Adv Sohail Khan Swati to The Nation. According to Adv Sohail Swati, Swati was tortured by the police during the arrest at Attock jail about which Swati told the ATC judge. Swati also told the judge that his glasses were broken by the police during the arrest.