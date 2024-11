Barrister Saif, the Information Adviser for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday rebuked Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif's remark that no country was willing to accept Imran Khan.

Saif accused the Sharif family of being the ones who seek deals and flee abroad when pressure mounts against them.

He dismissed the idea of Khan’s release, emphasizing that if Khan had intended to leave the country, he would have already done so; instead, he chose to remain in Pakistan.