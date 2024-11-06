Being Middle Class in a University

Despite being Karachi’s largest university, the University of Karachi faces severe mismanagement and deteriorating conditions.

The Students’ Alliance is actively addressing issues like high fees and advocating for students’ rights through protests. Responding to a week-long protest, Vice Chancellor Khalid Mahmood Iraqui remarked, “Then attending a university shouldn’t be an option for the middle class.” These harsh words further galvanised students to fight for their rights in a government institution.

Currently, nearly 45,000 students are enrolled, but the university provides only 24 buses and lacks an internal shuttle service. Although it is a public institution, a business model has been imposed with annual fee hikes of 10% for current students and 30% for new admissions. Other financial burdens include a 50% late fee on semester dues, Rs. 5,000 charged for “delayed admission,” and a Rs. 2,000 increase in examination fees. MPhil and PhD fees have risen by up to 140%, and scholarships are minimal and poorly managed.

The university’s infrastructure is crumbling, there is no access to clean drinking water, and evening program students often study in darkness due to inadequate lighting. Permanent faculty are scarce, and incidents of theft, drug sales, and harassment on campus have become routine.

The Higher Education Commission mandates that such high fees should correspond with adequate facilities, which is not the case at Karachi University. Professors are supporting the Students’ Alliance, declaring a boycott of classes until these issues are addressed.

Decision-makers should understand that higher positions should be held by individuals who respect and prioritise student welfare.

SINDHIA KHAN,

Karachi.