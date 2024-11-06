CISS-KIU seminar: A tribute to GB’s freedom fighters of 1947

GILGIT - To commemorate the 77th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) Islamabad, in collaboration with Karakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit, organised a seminar on “77th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan: A Tribute to Freedom Fighters of the 1947 War” at Musharraf Hall, KIU. The event brought together academics, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the region’s historical significance, strategic importance, and the sacrifices made by its freedom fighters.

Paying tribute to the valiant freedom fighters, Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi, Executive Director CISS, Islamabad, stated in his opening remarks that this day carries deep significance for the relationship between the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan. He highlighted Gilgit-Baltistan’s unwavering connection with Pakistan and its historical, legal, and cultural bonds. He paid tributes to the courage, determination, and sacrifices of those who secured Gilgit-Baltistan’s independence on 1 November 1947 and paved the way for its integration within Pakistan. He also mentioned the establishment of a CISS Centre at KIU for focused research on strategic matters.

Adding to the discourse, Prof Dr Atta Ullah Shah, Vice Chancellor of KIU, in his opening remarks paid a fulsome tribute to the freedom fighters of Gilgit-Baltistan, honouring their bravery and sacrifice that paved the way for the region’s independence. He added that freedom is truly a divine gift. In Pakistan, we enjoy complete liberty to practice our religious beliefs, a contrast to the restrictions seen in India. He praised CISS Islamabad for its groundbreaking indigenous research on strategic matters. He also stated that there is an urgent need to counter anti-Pakistan narratives through rigorous and fact-laden research. In this regard, CISS Islamabad is playing a vital role in bridging the gap between academia and think tanks. Prof. Dr Atta Ullah Khan further highlighted a crucial role of the newly established CISS-KIU Research Centre in promoting indigenous narratives on national issues.

Offering a historical perspective, Dr Iftikhar Ali, HOD IR Department KIU, stated that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan share a common history with Pakistan and dream of a bright future based on unity, resilience, and a shared destiny. The connection between Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan is not merely geographical; it is a deep bond rooted in shared values, traditions, and aspirations for a prosperous future. GB is not just a region; it’s a symbol of courage, strength, and patriotism. Positioned at the crossroads of Asia, GB’s strategic significance and natural beauty make it an integral part of Pakistan’s identity and defence. We must keep our hero’s legacy alive through research and academics, countering colonial narratives that marginalised them.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the region, Yasir Hussain, Associate Director CISS, explained the role of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan’s Security Calculus and stated that Gilgit-Baltistan, covering 8.22% of Pakistan’s territory, is more than breathtaking landscapes—it’s a region of immense strategic importance, serving as a gateway for CPEC and a crucial link in South Asia’s security landscape. Gilgit-Baltistan has increasingly become a focal point for Indian propaganda against Pakistan, which seeks to destabilise the region by spreading misinformation. These tactics not only aim to create internal divisions but also to distort the region’s rich history, identity, and unity with Pakistan. In this critical context, the youth needed to counter Indian-backed propaganda. Despite the Indian-led disinformation campaigns, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand firm in their commitment to Pakistan. EU DisinfoLab’s “Indian Chronicles” exposed India’s propaganda, but our resilience remains unshaken.

Moderating the panel discussion, Dr Muhammadi, Associate Director of CISS, stated that it is the responsibility of the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan to carry an immense sacrifice rendered by our war heroes. He further highlighted the geo-political and geo-strategic importance of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The seminar was attended by a large number of students and faculty members of KIU. It was also attended online by the CISS research team in Islamabad.

The seminar concluded with a renewed commitment to preserving the legacy of Gilgit-Baltistan’s freedom fighters and highlighting the region’s strategic importance.

Participants emphasised the need for continued research and advocacy to counter disinformation campaigns and ensure that the sacrifices of these heroes are never forgotten. By fostering a deeper understanding of Gilgit-Baltistan’s history and aspirations, the seminar aimed to strengthen the bond between the region and the rest of Pakistan.