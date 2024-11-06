CM Murad inaugurates Fusion Centre to add vigour to counter-terror efforts

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a cutting-edge facility, the Fusion Centre of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), within the provincial police, aimed at enhancing the provincial government’s counterterrorism efforts.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG CTD Imran Yakoob Minhas, and DIG CTD Asif Aijaz Shaikh, along with other senior officials. The Fusion Centre, established by the National Radio and Telecommunications Corporation (NRTC), is equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure to strengthen the CTD’s capacity to combat terrorism.

“The provincial government has allocated Rs722 million for the Fusion Centre in the fiscal year 2023-24 to support the centre’s operational and developmental needs,” the CM said.

The centre is designed as a central hub that integrates online and offline data from all relevant stakeholders, enabling efficient analysis, collaboration, and decision-making. Through the project, the CTD aims to streamline intelligence-sharing and bolster the scientific investigation of terrorism cases and other government-assigned matters.

The Sindh Chief Minister Shah Syed Murad Ali Shah, speaking on the occasion, said that his government was committed to equipping the provincial police with modern resources. “the provincial government has focused on strengthening the Sindh police with improved training, transportation, budgetary support, and essential equipment,” he said. He added that It was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives, property, and liberties of the people of the province.

Mr Shah also discussed the persistent threat of terrorism and expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices made by the police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies. “Our law enforcement agencies have played an invaluable role in maintaining law and order, even at personal cost,” he said.

The Fusion Centre represents a significant step forward in Sindh’s counterterrorism capabilities, as it seeks to improve intelligence-driven policing and enhance public safety across the province. The Minister Home Ziaul Hassan Lanjar also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the support the chief minister has extended to strengthen the provincial police.