Cop among four shot dead in S Waziristan

South waziristan - At least four people, including a police constable, were by unknown assailants in broad daylight in two separate tragic incidents in the district.

According to details, the first tragic incident occurred on Azam Warsak Road near Dazha Ghundai when some unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle, resulting in the deaths of three people, including a local police constable, on the spot.

Police sources confirmed the identities of the deceased as two civilians, Mustafa and Younis, along with the police constable, Usman. Police transferred the bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal procedures.

The funeral prayers for Constable Usman were held at the Police Line in Wana, with high-ranking officials from both the military and civil district administration in attendance. Constable Usman was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in his native village with full official honours.

Meanwhile, in another tragic incident in the Tehsil Birmal area of Ghorlama, unidentified assailants killed a local man, Adram Jan, also known as Qari, from the Awaskhel tribe.

According to locals, Adram Jan had been missing for the last two days. His body was shifted to Sholam Hospital for an autopsy, sources said.

The police collected evidence from the scene to conduct further investigations into the incidents and to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Following the violent incidents, law enforcement agencies initiated separate investigations to determine the motives behind these brutal attacks.