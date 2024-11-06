Dacoities down by 83pc in Multan in 2024, claim police

MULTAN - Multan police have successfully arrested the crime surge of 2023 bringing the graph down significantly, witnessing 83 per cent reduction alone in dacoities in 2024, thanks to the anti-crime operations dismantling 247 gangs of criminals and bringing their 698 members in custody. City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said on Tuesday that crime incidents reduced to 1245 in the first 10 months of 2024 compared to 1842 recorded in 2023 till October, reducing crime overall by 32 per cent. He said that murder cases reduced by 42 per cent, dacoities by 83%, robbery by 30%, car snatching by 33%, miscellaneous snatching 16%, theft cases including car and miscellaneous theft and burglary 35%. An aggressive but targeted approach, aided by modern technology, traditional investigations technique, and above all the much hard work put in place by police Jawans in the post-2023 crime surge scenario, paid dividends, the CPO said in a statement adding that police were able to recover the stolen/looted property valuing over Rs 370 million in Multan district. During this 10-month period, police arrested 8716 accused. They included 99 involved in assaulting minor girls, 37 in gang rape, 105 in murder cases, 16 in robbery-cum-murder, 26 in blind murders, and 405 involved in kidnappings. Multan police arrested 48 dacoits in injured condition after 40 firing encounter with them, the CPO said. Another 1321 accused were arrested on charges of possession of illegal weapons which included 27 Kalashnikovs, 342 rifles, 65 guns, 25 revolvers, 1147 pistols, and 3755 bullets. Exactly 3596 drug peddlars were arrested with over 22 kilogram of ice, over 30kg of heroin, 1300 kilogram hashish, over 8kg opium, over 14000 liquor bottles and 477kg hemp leaf. Multan police also arrested over 3,600 proclaimed offenders and court absconders. The CPO said effective patrolling plan, snap checking, surprise pickets, coupled with best operational strategies helped police bring down crime graph significantly in Multan district and police will continue to be proactive and efficient in countering criminals.