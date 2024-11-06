Defense minister cites economic gains, inflation drop, institutional reforms

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif announced on Tuesday that foreign investment and stock exchange performance are steadily increasing, while inflation has dropped to a single digit thanks to the government's efforts.

Speaking to a private television channel, he emphasized the government’s commitment to providing maximum relief to the public.

Asif noted that investor confidence and foreign remittances are also gradually improving.

Addressing a question on age limits for service chiefs and the number of judges, he explained that these changes were achieved through amendments to strengthen national institutions.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) political approach, he criticized the previous PTI administration for harming the economy with ineffective policies and remarked on the party leader’s tendency to shift statements.

He affirmed, the current government is taking all necessary steps to fortify both the economy and national institutions.