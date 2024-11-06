Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Dominant wins for Fame Sports Club, ZK FC in Challenge Cup

Staff Reporter
November 06, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Fame Sports Challenge Cup saw exciting victories as host team Fame Sports Club and ZK FC delivered impressive performances, kicking off the tournament in style. On Monday night at the Fame Football Club Ground in Model Town, the home team Fame Sports Club overwhelmed Lahore United Football Academy in a commanding 8-1 victory. The one-sided affair showcased Fame Sports Club’s offensive strength as they secured their spot in the tournament’s next phase. In an earlier match, ZK FC emerged victorious against Central Park Football Club with a solid 3-0 scoreline, also advancing to the tournament’s next round. President of the District Football Association (DFA) Lahore, Zia Arif Dogar, praised the winning teams, extending congratulations and presenting souvenirs to the players as a mark of recognition for their performances.

