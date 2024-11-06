Electric vehicles (EVs) are transforming the transportation sector as concerns over climate change and air pollution grow. In 2022, global EV sales surged by 55% to reach 10 million, making up 14% of new car sales. China led this shift, accounting for nearly 60% of global sales, while Norway saw 80% of new car sales become electric.

Supportive government policies and technological advances have played a crucial role, with battery costs dropping from $1,100 per kWh in 2010 to $120 per kWh in 2023. Incentives like tax credits are further encouraging EV adoption. Public awareness is increasing, with 65% of consumers considering an EV for their next vehicle.

Challenges such as sustainability and ethical supply chains remain, but a 20% compound annual growth rate is projected through 2025. By 2040, most new car sales are expected to be electric, alongside innovations in autonomous driving and shared mobility solutions.

