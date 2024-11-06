FG/Din Polo, Pak Army Green win 10th Battle Axe Polo Cup openers

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo and Green emerging victorious on the opening day of the 10th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by TCL Pakistan, at the Pakistan Park on Tuesday. The spectators and families attended in large numbers, creating a lively atmosphere. Lahore Garrison Polo Ground Secretary General Maj (R) Babar Mahboob Awan along with other officials also witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling and exciting matches of the opening day. In the first match of the day, FG/Din Polo narrowly defeated IS Polo with a score of 9-8. Raja Mikael Sami led FG/Din with fabulous five goals, supported by Jimie Le Hardy with two, while Farhad Shaikh and Mian Abbas Mukhtar added one each. For IS Polo, Hamza Mawaz Khan was the top scorer with five goals, and Bilal Noon with two goals, but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit in the end, thus their side lost the match with a narrow margin of just one goal. The second match of the day saw Green defeat Imperial Polo 6-4. Antinori Vari emerged as hero of the match with a contribution of fantastic four goals for Greens, with Maj Haider Gulraiz and Ali Quli Khan each scoring one. For Imperial Polo, Saqib Khan Khakwani played well and thrashed in three tremendous goals, and Omar Asjad Malhi added one, but their efforts went in vain in the end.

Today (Wednesday), three more matches will take place at Jinnah Polo Fields. Diamond Paints will face FG Polo at 1:00 pm, Master Paints will take on Yellow at 2:00 pm, and Newage Cables will compete against Rijas/Barry’s at 3 pm.