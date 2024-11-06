Gold prices decrease by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs283,200 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs283,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 to Rs242,798 from Rs243,227, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs222,565 from Rs222,958, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,430 and Rs2,940.67, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,736, the association reported.