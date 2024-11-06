Heads of NA standing committees elected

ISLAMABAD - The national assembly standing committees unanimously elected their chairmen on Tuesday.

According to the details, the National Assembly Standing Committees namely Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Human Rights, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development elected their chairmen unanimously in their meetings.

The meetings were attended by the Members of the respective Standing Committees and Chief Whips from the Treasury and Opposition. The elections were conducted by Muhammad Mushtaq, Advisor (Legislation), Syed Jawad Murtaza Naqvi Additional Secretary (Committees) and Syed Haseen Raza Zaidi, Joint Secretary (Committees).

The Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony unanimously elected Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar as its Chairman. His name was proposed by Chaudhry Armghan Subhani and seconded by all the Members of the Committee, whereas the Standing Committee on Human Rights unanimously elected Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza as its Chairman. His candidature was proposed by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar and supported by all the Members of the Committee.

The Standing Committees on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development unanimously elected Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhry and Junaid Akbar, as Chairmen, respectively in their separate meetings. Their names were proposed by Muhammad Junaid Anwar Choudhry and seconded by all the Members of the Committees. After the elections, the newly elected Chairmen assumed their seats and thanked their party leadership and fellow colleagues for reposing confidence in them by electing them as the Chairmen of the Standing Committees. They hoped that with the concerted efforts of the Committee Members, the Committees would aptly play their role of parliamentary oversight on Executive.