Health Secy opens second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project

Peshawar - Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Adeel Shah, said on Tuesday that the Department of Health, in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and the British Universities Consortium, has launched a phased programme of advanced professional training for nurses serving in public hospitals.

This programme will not only open new avenues for training nurses using modern methods but will also foster a new culture of nursing care in public sector hospitals.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the second batch of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nurses Capacity Building Project, organised in collaboration with the British Universities Consortium at KMU.

The Health Secretary emphasised that, in alignment with the vision of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, selected nurses will receive advanced training to provide high-quality medical services in government hospitals, leading to significant improvements in healthcare delivery. He expressed satisfaction that the healthcare system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is more effective compared to other provinces, and despite challenging conditions, the medical staff is delivering exemplary services.

He highlighted that this advanced training programme for nurses was initiated on the special interest and directives of the KP Chief Minister and its outcomes are expected to be encouraging. Recognising the vital role of nurses in the healthcare system, the Health Secretary stressed the importance of enhancing their professional skills.

He also appreciated the special interest taken by Dr. Ijaz Hussain, representative of SAME RPS UK, and KMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq. He expressed confidence that after the successful training of the first group, the training of subsequent groups will be conducted with the same enthusiasm and dedication. He expressed optimism that this training programme will not only enhance the professional skills and capabilities of nurses but will also benefit the welfare of patients in public hospitals.