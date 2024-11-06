IHC to hear Imran Khan's bail plea in Toshakhana case on Nov 12

The Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing for November 12 regarding 's bail application in the Toshakhana-two case. The hearing will be presided over by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court has issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), requesting their response on the matter.

It’s worth noting that Imran Khan’s bail was previously denied by the Special Judge Central, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, has already been granted bail in the same case.

and his wife were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on July 13 in connection with a new Toshakhana reference, shortly after receiving bail in the 'Iddat Nikah' case.