Imran moves IHC for being denied meetings in jail

ISLAMABAD - Founder of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Tuesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Secretary Interior, Home Secretary Punjab and Adiala Jail Superintendent Adiala Jail for refusing his meetings with family and friends as per jail manuals.

The PTI founder filed the contempt petition through Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary Advocate.

In the petition, the counsel stated that the petitioner is former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is admittedly superior class under trial prisoner, currently facing jail trials at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi, in several cases.

The counsel submitted that the respondents blatantly flouted the court orders for allowing meeting of the former prime minister with his family members and party leaders.

The counsel also submitted that the respondents acting in complete illegal and unlawful manner designed a plan to circumvent the directions of this court and imposed a complete ban on petitioner’s access to his family, lawyers even to his doctors, till unlimited period without following any law.

The petition said that Imran Khan has been subjected to inhuman and brutal treatment by the respondent jail authorities on the whims of incumbent government and he has been denied access in absolute derogation of law and in a square violation of this court’s orders dated 26-02-2024 and 13-09-2024.

The counsel stated that the respondents have intentionally committed contempt of this court by wilfully flouting the orders passed by this court. He prayed that the respondents may be proceeded for the contempt proceedings for disregarding and flouting the court orders on the subject.