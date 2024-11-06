Jand police arrest inter-provincial drugs smuggler

ATTOCK - Jand police have arrested an inter-provincial drugs smuggler at Mankoor Check post who traveling by a van. Case under the act has been registered against him and has been sent behind the bars. As per details, during routine checking the police at Mankoor check post stopped a hiace and during search of the passengers on board the van recovered 10 kg hashish from Hassan resident of Kohat.

8 persons injured as van turns turtle

Eight including two women received multiple injuries when a van they were traveling by turned turtle near Rangli in the jurisdiction of Jand police station. The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Jand by the ambulances of Rescue 1122. As per the rescue personnel, the accident took place because of the over speeding by the driver who himself is among the injured. The Kohat bound van was coming from Rawalpindi.