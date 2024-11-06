Lahore tops global smog rankings as AQI soars beyond 1,000

Residents of Lahore are grappling with severe smog as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared past 1,000 once again, ranking it as the world's most polluted city on Wednesday.

According to the details, data from Swiss monitoring agency IQAir recorded Lahore's AQI at a "hazardous" 1,165 early in the day, driven by high levels of PM2.5 particles that are 125 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended limits.

The AQI later fell to 1,099 but remained within the hazardous category, marking a continuation of the intense pollution wave that had earlier seen AQI figures peak at 1,194 this week.

The Punjab Health Department reported a significant rise in pollution-related health issues, including over 55,000 eye infections across the province, with over 7,000 cases in Lahore alone from October 21 to 27. Additionally, more than 6,000 residents reported respiratory issues, prompting health experts to advise increased hydration.

Currently, Lahore’s AQI sits at 751, with particulate matter levels still 90 times higher than WHO standards. New Delhi ranks second on the global pollution chart, with an AQI of 364.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Punjab government has set up a “smog war room,” where officials from eight departments will monitor pollution sources and review weather forecasts daily. Twice-daily assessments will guide pollution control measures, such as limiting traffic and preventing farm fires, while issuing daily advisories.

Despite the government’s efforts, last week's peak AQI of 1,900 led to temporary school closures and remote work orders.

Punjab's senior minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, suggested cross-border pollution from India as a contributing factor. Each winter, pollution blankets South Asia due to trapped emissions, which researchers say could reduce life expectancy in the region by over five years.