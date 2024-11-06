Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport security

Our Staff Reporter
November 06, 2024
KARACHI  -  A high-level meeting held at the Sindh Assembly building under the chairmanship of Provincial Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, focused on key issues and reforms related to the airport security. The Minister emphasized conducting a security audit and ensuring that all stakeholders are involved in the process. He directed the immediate implementation of orders to form a committee for airport security matters. The committee will include the Additional Chief Secretary Home Iqbal Memon, Additional IG Karachi, DIGs East, CTD, SB, SPU, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau, ASF, Civil Aviation Authority representatives from law enforcement agencies. The committee’s responsibilities will be creating SOPs for foreign nationals and assigning security-related duties. For enhanced security around and within the airport, the Home Minister instructed the installation of additional CCTV cameras. He also directed the committee to prepare a comprehensive SOP detailing the responsibilities of each institution and official for review.  He said that the security for foreign nationals will be strengthened further, ensuring exceptional safety measures. Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar expressed the commitment to work diligently and emphasized the need to maintain this level of dedication. The meeting was attended by ACS Home, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi, the Joint Director of IB, DIGs, CTD, Special Branch, and representatives from other law enforcement agencies.

Another polio case detected in Balochistan

Our Staff Reporter

