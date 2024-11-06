Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Media Studies Red win basketball event at Kinnaird’s Annual Sports Week

Our Staff Reporter
November 06, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Kinnaird College Annual Sports Week concluded with a series of electrifying performances in basketball, tennis, and faculty competitions, celebrating student and faculty athleticism and teamwork. The closing ceremony, graced by Vice Principal Prof Dr Ghazala Yaqoob, the Academic Dean, and various department heads, saw enthusiastic support for all participants. In a hard-fought basketball final, the Media Studies Red team emerged victorious, securing the championship title with exceptional skill and teamwork. They claimed the top spot, followed by the Intermediate Part II team with a silver medal finish, and Intermediate Part I earned bronze. For their stellar performance, the Media Studies Red team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 30,000. On the tennis court, Maliha Khalid from the Food Sciences department delivered a standout performance to clinch the women’s singles title, earning a Rs 10,000 prize. Simra Mehboob from Sports and Physical Education secured silver. The Faculty Sports Competition also brought exciting results, with the Sports Sciences Faculty claiming the overall championship. The Administration team displayed remarkable effort to secure second place, while the BBA Department completed the top three in a fiercely competitive series of events.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

