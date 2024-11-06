Meeting held to tackle gender-based violence

Peshawar - Islamic Relief, with the support of the Bolo Helpline from the Social Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Police Line, held a stakeholder meeting to tackle gender-based violence (GBV) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The forum brought together esteemed dignitaries from the United Nations, the FIA Cybercrime Wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, academia, ombudsperson representatives, and practicing advocates from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, marking a significant step toward combating GBV more effectively. By uniting investigating agencies and harnessing their expertise, Islamic Relief Pakistan has made strides in building confidence and enhancing efforts to counter GBV in all its forms, fostering a collaborative approach among various departments and agencies.

The referral mechanism collected data on the prevalence, forms, and impact of GBV in KP, including domestic violence, forced marriages, honour killings, acid attacks, rape, and sexual assault, with a focus on the needs of merged districts. The meeting also reviewed existing laws and policies related to GBV, such as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2021, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2016.

The establishment of a referral system was discussed, linking GBV survivors to concerned departments, including district protection committees, the social welfare department, and law enforcement agencies. Islamic Relief Pakistan’s efforts have not only won the trust of stakeholders but have also encouraged them to extend their cooperation in addressing GBV issues by strengthening the Bolo Helpline initiative.

This collective commitment is crucial in creating a safer and more equitable society for women, girls, and trans persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.