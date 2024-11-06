MTFC reinstated after PFF Disciplinary Committee’s merit-based decision

LAHORE - Former President of Lahore District Football Association (LDFA) and current President of Model Town Football Club & Academy, Mian Rizwan Ali, expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Disciplinary Committee, saying that a fair and merit-based decision was made regarding the Model Town Football Club (MTFC). He conveyed relief that the club and coach Khalid Amir Khan were reinstated after the committee thoroughly reviewed MTFC’s position. Reflecting on the scrutiny process, Mian Rizwan shared disappointment over the initial misunderstandings that arose but acknowledged the committee’s decision as just and transparent. He extended gratitude to both the Disciplinary Committee and the PFF Normalization Committee for their fair handling of the situation. Mian Rizwan also commended the PFF NC for conducting transparent district, provincial, and regional elections, congratulating them on the successful implementation of these elections. He emphasized that the MTFC is among Pakistan’s premier football clubs and academies, and pledged to continue efforts to further the sport’s development as they have in the past.