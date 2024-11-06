Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Nawaz Sharif leaves for Geneva on four-day visit

Web Desk
10:32 PM | November 06, 2024
PML-N President Nawaz Sharif departed from London to Geneva on Wednesday for a four-day private visit. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will also join him there.

While talking to journalists before departure, Nawaz Sharif said, "I’ll address political matters upon my return from Geneva."

A large number of PML-N supporters gathered at Avenfield in London to see him off. Maryam Nawaz will also undergo a medical checkup in Geneva, following her throat surgery there last year.

This trip comes shortly after Nawaz Sharif’s recent medical visit to the United States.

