Opposition Leader says govt denying permission to speak on key bills

ISLAMABAD - Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub in Tuesday’s proceedings criticised the government for passing the laws under duress, claiming that the opposition was not allowed to speak on these bills. He argued that these bills should have been discussed in the standing committees first. Speaking on a point of order during a session chaired by Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, the PTI leader said, “Yesterday, the law was passed with force, and the house was full. Today, the force has been removed, and the house is empty.” He also criticised the extension law of the military chiefs’ tenure, stating, “It has ruined the careers of many officers.”

Omar Ayub said, “They keep talking about May 9, showing students the damage at Jinnah House. We will also show the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the destruction caused by federal forces at KP House. We will show our youth how one province was attacked.”

He pointed out, “Sardar Akhtar Mengal resigned from this assembly, but not a single person seemed to listen.”Ruckus and sloganeering of members belonging to opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday led to the prorogation of the National Assembly session for indefinite period.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, an independent member of the National Assembly was speaking on point of order when PTI lawmakers started sloganeering which compelled the Deputy Speaker to read the prorogation order signed by President.

Earlier, speaking in the House, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi clarified that he did not receive a single penny from anyone. He claimed that the forward bloc was on the card in PTI on that day which he foiled, and the time would prove it. He went on to say that although PTI was a big party, its candidate always bagged hardly 2500 votes against me during the elections. He returned to the House through securing over 90,000 votes.