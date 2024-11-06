Pakistan calls for global accountability amid rising humanitarian crisis in Gaza

ISLAMABAD - At a pivotal meeting of the Standing Committee on Budget and Planning of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), hosted by Qatar’s Shura Council, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui as representative from Pakistan issued an urgent call for international accountability and immediate intervention as violence escalates in Gaza and across the Middle East.

In his address, Pakistan’s representative condemned what he described as the “non-stop and indiscriminate use of force” by Israel against innocent civilians in Gaza, particularly impacting women and children. He labelled the crisis as “genocide” and warned that it poses a grave threat to peace across the region.

He called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions, urging adherence to human rights and international law.

The representative also criticised Israel’s recent invasion of Lebanon and strikes against Iran, warning that these actions further destabilize the region and jeopardize the lives of innocent people. “These attacks threaten the very foundations of regional peace and security,” he stated. Pakistan reaffirmed its longstanding support for a two-state solution, emphasizing that this approach — aligned with United Nations and OIC resolutions — is the only path to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui highlighted the need for greater cooperation within the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) and called for a sustainable financial structure to support its efforts. He proposed a fair funding model, with contributions based on population, geographical area, and GDP, to equitably share financial responsibilities among APA member states.

To ensure effective resource allocation, he recommended involving experts to design a transparent funding mechanism aligned with the APA’s goals. “We must stand together to advance peace, stability, and fair collaboration across our region,” he concluded, expressing hope that this gathering would lead to meaningful progress toward addressing both the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and a unified approach to regional collaboration.