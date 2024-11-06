Pakistan facing serious problem of climate change, says CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Tsunami Awareness Day said, “Natural disasters like tsunami are natural factors and calamities are increasing due to hazardous effects of climate change. Pakistan is also facing serious problems of climate change and we need to chalk out a robust plan to effectively cope up with natural calamities. We need to learn from international experiences and strengthen our strategy in order to deal with tsunami disaster.”

She said, “The Punjab Government has introduced a comprehensive climate policy which also encompasses protection of human life and property in times of natural calamities. Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is being equipped and developed on modern lines. The Punjab government is going to hold regular awareness programmes in order to impart awareness to the citizens to counter natural calamities.” She added, “The citizens should be kept aware of precautionary measures in case of any untoward situation. Earthquake prevention techniques are being adopted during the course of carrying out infrastructure constructions in Punjab.

The citizens should fully support the government for environmental improvement. The world needs to unite so as to combat natural disasters.”