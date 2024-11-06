Wednesday, November 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan facing serious problem of climate change, says CM Maryam

Pakistan facing serious problem of climate change, says CM Maryam
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Tsunami Awareness Day said, “Natural disasters like tsunami are natural factors and calamities are increasing due to hazardous effects of climate change. Pakistan is also facing serious problems of climate change and we need to chalk out a robust plan to effectively cope up with natural calamities. We need to learn from international experiences and strengthen our strategy in order to deal with tsunami disaster.”

She said, “The Punjab Government has introduced a comprehensive climate policy which also encompasses protection of human life and property in times of natural calamities. Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is being equipped and developed on modern lines. The Punjab government is going to hold regular awareness programmes in order to impart awareness to the citizens to counter natural calamities.” She added, “The citizens should be kept aware of precautionary measures in case of any untoward situation. Earthquake prevention techniques are being adopted during the course of carrying out infrastructure constructions in Punjab.

Spain announces measures to rebuild flood-struck Valencia, adapt to climate change

The citizens should fully support the government for environmental improvement. The world needs to unite so as to combat natural disasters.”

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1730869144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024