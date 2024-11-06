Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan is moving on path of economic stability due to government's prudent policies, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Addressing 8th edition of future summit in Karachi on Wednesday, he said decrease in current account deficit, increase in remittances, stabilization of rupee and decrease in policy rate clearly indicate that national economy is moving in right direction.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said owing to steps taken by government, inflation has decreased from thirty-eight percent to single digit.

He said short and medium term policies are being put in place to make the national economy sustainable.

He also stressed the need for reforms in government institutions to ensure transparency, control loopholes and take benefit of technological advancements in this regard.