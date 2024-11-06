Pakistan Railways to run special train from Karachi to Raiwind

KARACHI - Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to run a special train from Karachi to Raiwind in an attempt to facilitate the public. According to the Ministry of Railways, the first train comprising 14 economy-class coaches will depart from Karachi on November 6th at 1:30 p.m. and is expected to reach Raiwind around 8:00 a.m. on November 7th. The ministry aims to generate approximately 8.5 million rupees from this newly launched special service and achieve the next fiscal year (2024-25) revenue target, which is more than Rs100bn. Earlier this year, PR reported an unprecedented revenue of Rs88 billion for the 2023-24 fiscal year, concluding on June 30. This achievement reflects a 40% growth compared to the previous year and exceeds the set target of Rs73 billion. The revenue breakdown includes Rs47 billion from ticket sales, Rs28 billion from freight services, and Rs13 billion from railway land leasing and other revenue streams.

Talking to a local news channel, Pakistan Railways CEO Amir Ali Baloch expressed gratitude to passengers for their trust in PR services, citing the remarkable success of Eid special trains, which achieved a 100% booking rate. Mr. Baloch credited improvements in services as the reason for the increase in revenue.