Pakistan’s growing e-waste crisis: A call for action

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, despite contributing less than 1% of the world’s 53.6 million metric tons of electronic waste (e-waste), faces serious challenges in managing its annual 500,000 metric tons. In contrast, countries like China, the United States, and India generate nearly 38% of the global e-waste due to high consumer demand and rapid technological upgrades. China produces an estimated 10.1 million metric tons, followed by the U.S. with 6.9 million and India with 3.2 million tons.

Without an adequate infrastructure for safe disposal, much of Pakistan’s e-waste is processed in informal sectors, exposing workers and communities to dangerous toxins like lead and mercury. This also includes significant volumes of imported e-waste, further taxing the country’s limited waste management resources.

To address this growing problem, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination spokesperson Muhammad Saleem Shaikh talking to APP highlighted that the National Environment Policy (NEP) of 2005 and the National Hazardous Waste Management Policy (NHWMP), approved in 2022, aim to tackle the generation, trade, and disposal of e-waste. These policies align with international standards, such as the Basel Convention, to reduce the environmental impact of hazardous waste.

Saleem stressed the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to improve e-waste recycling. By collaborating with private sector companies, the government is working to establish efficient collection and recycling systems. One critical initiative is the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program, which holds electronics manufacturers accountable for their products’ end-of-life disposal.

“EPR programs will be key to ensuring that electronics producers are held accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products,” Saleem says. “These programs are not only vital for minimizing environmental harm, but they also open up new economic opportunities in the recycling industry.”

Pakistan’s growing e-waste sector also presents a hidden economic opportunity. Proper recycling and processing of e-waste can recover valuable materials such as gold, silver, and copper, significantly reducing the need for imported raw materials. For instance, recycling 100,000 mobile phones can yield around 2.4 kilograms of gold, 900 kilograms of copper, and 25 kilograms of silver. This highlights the financial potential of formal e-waste recycling operations.

Moreover, transitioning from informal, hazardous work to formalized, regulated recycling facilities could create safer, skilled employment opportunities. “With the right infrastructure, e-waste recycling could not only improve environmental outcomes but also provide a safer, more sustainable livelihood for thousands of workers,” Saleem added.

Alongside regulatory measures and private-sector engagement, the government has launched educational campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of improper e-waste disposal. These programs aim to educate both the public and policymakers on the long-term environmental and health risks posed by uncontrolled e-waste dumping, while promoting the benefits of responsible recycling.

The Ministry of Climate Change’s strategy reflects Pakistan’s growing commitment to tackling e-waste challenges through a sustainable, multi-pronged approach. By aligning its policies with international environmental standards and encouraging partnerships across sectors, the government is working to build a cleaner, greener future for the country. However, the climate experts have warned that significant progress depends on effective implementation of these policies and widespread public cooperation.

The environmental scientists, responding to APP queries stressed that while the government’s approach is promising, its success hinges on rigorous enforcement and public participation. “E-waste is not just an environmental issue; it is a health issue, an economic issue, and a social issue. The key to success lies in creating a circular economy where e-waste is seen as a resource, not just a problem,” They say.

To tackle the e-waste crisis, Pakistan must embrace solutions like advanced recycling technologies and Artificial Intelligence. AI can streamline the sorting and processing of e-waste, improving recovery of valuable materials like gold and copper while reducing environmental risks.

Automated systems and smart waste management platforms can also enhance safety and productivity in recycling. By investing in these technologies, Pakistan can create a sustainable e-waste economy, turning waste into resources and fostering job creation in the green tech sector. Adopting these innovations is key to transforming the e-waste challenge into an opportunity for economic growth and environmental stewardship.