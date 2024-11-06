Pakistan's lawlessness under world watch: Salman Raja

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, Salman Akram Raja, addressed a press conference in Islamabad, emphasizing that the world is closely watching the current state of lawlessness in Pakistan.

Raja declared, "we will no longer tolerate these actions and now take to the streets in protest.”

He stressed that the unrest in Pakistan has captured global attention, with many international observers aware of the situation.

He also spoke about the detention of PTI leader Intizar Panjotha, urging the public to raise their voices against this injustice.