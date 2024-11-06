Pakistani-American Salman Bhojani secures second term in Texas State Assembly

Salman Bhojani, a Pakistani-American Democrat representing Texas's District 92, has successfully secured a second term in the Texas State Assembly, running unopposed.

Originally from Karachi, Bhojani first took office on January 10, 2023, after defeating his Republican opponent Joe Livingston in the 2022 election with a margin of 20,182 votes to Livingston's 14,610.

A graduate of the University of Texas in Dallas with a law degree from Southern Methodist University, Bhojani has served as both an attorney and a city council member. His re-election, unchallenged by either Republican or Democratic contenders, may reflect confidence in his previous performance.

Throughout his campaign, Bhojani emphasized the critical role of local and state elections, urging the Pakistani-American community to recognize the power of their votes in shaping legislation on key issues.

He highlighted voting as a tool through which communities can influence impactful changes in their districts and across the state.



