PHA demolishes illegal structure at Mochi Gate

LAHORE - A team from the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) demolished a multi-storey illegal structure built inside Mochi Gate on Tuesday after the owners violated their construction contract. The building, originally approved as a 2,000 square-feet facility for a boxing academy on PHA-owned land in Mochi Gate, exceeded the agreed-on space, prompting several notices from the PHA to the academy to remove the unauthorised additions.

After the academy failed to comply, the PHA canceled the contract. On Tuesday, an enforcement team, supported by a police contingent and equipped with heavy machinery, carried out the demolition. The operation was led by Additional Director General Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha. Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo confirmed that the authority will continue to take firm action against encroachments and illegal constructions in green spaces without exception.

In recent weeks, the PHA has also targeted illegal structures particularly along the green belt near Satokatla Drain, dismantling several unauthorised commercial and residential buildings. The authority has also removed numerous business and directional signs installed in green spaces across the city.