Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Phoolnagar Police apprehend three robbers

Staff Reporter
November 06, 2024
Kasur  -  In a swift response to a motorcycle snatching report, Phoolnagar Sadar Police apprehended three robbers, including two injured suspects, following a police encounter on Bhagyana Road. A fourth suspect managed to escape. The incident began when a citizen, Imtiaz, alerted the police about a motorcycle snatching incident via emergency helpline 15. SHO Phoolnagar Sadar, Abrar Haider Shah, immediately set up a checkpoint on Bhagyana Road. Upon spotting the police, the four suspects on two motorcycles opened fire. In the ensuing exchange, two robbers were injured by their own crossfire, leading to their arrest along with a third accomplice, while the fourth suspect fled. The arrested suspects have been identified as Farooq, alias Farooqi, and Ameen, alias Amini. Police recovered the stolen motorcycle and pistols from their possession. Special teams have been formed to track down the suspect who escaped, whose identity has already been established.

Police make major breakthrough in Muzaffargarh journalist murder case

Staff Reporter

