PM hints at possible power price cut in winter

179,210 Pakistanis to perform hajj as cabinet approves policy.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauding the policy rate reduction by the State Bank of Pakistan to 15% claimed that his government’s economic stability measures were coming to fruition.

The prime minister, in his opening remarks, while chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet, said a further two percent reduction of the policy rate was a pleasing development for business, agriculture, exports, and commerce sectors. He said SBP had gradually reduced the policy rate from 22% to 15%, encouraging people to invest their money in the economy to create jobs, enhance production, and exports. Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the policy rate reduction would decrease the debt burden by Rs1.3 trillion providing huge relief and creating a great fiscal space for the country.

He expressed the hope that the country’s economy would strengthen if the indicators continued to move positively. The prime minister told the cabinet members that in a follow-up of his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, a Pakistani delegation had left for the Kingdom to discuss cooperation in mining and minerals, solar energy and skilled IT workforce which was required by both Saudia Arabia and Qatar.

He asked the IT ministry to give a presentation to explain their strategy to produce IT workforce of international standard to make them cope with the requirements of both the countries.

Calling for swift action on B2B MoUs with Saudi Arabia, the prime minister said the Azerbaijan government had also given a green signal for the signing of $2 billion MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation. “These are good signals. How we take advantage of these is up to us,” he remarked.

The prime minister hinted at announcing a power relief package for the winter season and emphasised facilitating the businessmen to boost their morale

“We are taking measures bit by bit for relief of the common man to create jobs and run the economy. This is a tough journey but only the nations which face the challenges are destined to succeed,” he remarked.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light to the Hajj Policy2025, paving the way for 179,210 Pakistani nationals to perform Hajj next year.

As per the Policy, the Hajj quota will be split evenly between government and private schemes and those under 12 years of age will not be allowed to travel for Hajj, according to a PM Office press release.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was told that selection under the government scheme will be made through a computerised balloting.

As per policy, 1,000 seats would be allocated for hardship cases and 300 for laborers and low-income employees registered under the Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution or Workers Welfare Fund.

Under the policy, Road to Makkah facility would be available at Islamabad and Karachi international airports.

The Hajj Group Organisers would sign a Service Provider Agreement with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which would be strictly monitored.

It was told that a new portfolio of Nazim (administrator) had been introduced to facilitate the pilgrims. One Nazim will be appointed for each 100 pilgrims, who would be selected from among the welfare staff.

Under the policy, the compensation for the heirs of the deceased has been increased from Rs1 million to Rs 2 million while the injured ones would be given Rs1 million.

The cabinet members were told that a special Hajj Management App has been developed to facilitate the pilgrims and arrangements have been made for their training.

The federal cabinet called for preference to the intended pilgrims who could not succeed during the last year’s balloting. The meeting also stressed the need for taking all-out measures for the facilitation of the pilgrims.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Saeed Iqbal, Moazzam Ahmed, Madiha Khalid, Usman Haider and Muhammad Sajjad Farouqui in the board of Public Private Partnership Authority as private members.

On the finance ministry’s recommendation, the cabinet gave post facto approval to the agreement on transfer of Foreign Commercial Financing Facility from London Interbank Offered Rate to Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

The meeting approved the Jammu and Kashmir Estate Property Budget for fiscal year 2024-25, besides endorsing an agreement between Directorate General of Ports and Shippings Karachi and Bahria Classification Society on the certification of the classification of ships.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has laid the foundation stone of the Jinnah Avenue-Ninth Avenue and the Serena Chowk-Convention Center intersections in Islamabad to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the Federal Capital.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi briefed the Prime Minister that Serena Chowk-Convention Center intersection will be completed in sixty days, while the Jinnah Avenue-Ninth Avenue project will be constructed within 120 days.

He said the traffic congestion at Faizabad will soon be addressed through adjustments to the bridges and flyovers. He said the Margala Road will be connected to the motorway, and the process for this initiative is in its final stages.

Mohsin Naqvi further said construction of a safari park in the federal capital will commence within ninety to one-hundred days. He said two locations have been identified for auction to construct five-star hotels.

Mohsin Naqvi said the government is going to install the tallest flag of South Asia in Islamabad and sponsors for this initiative are currently being finalized.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said these projects mark the beginning of initiatives for the development and prosperity of the residents of Islamabad and its surrounding areas.

He commended the Interior Minister and his team for the resolve to complete the projects at a fast pace.

Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other security agencies for their efforts in successful holding of the SCO conference in the Federal Capital last month.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged efforts of the Interior Ministry for the beautification of Islamabad on the occasion of SCO conference. He said beautification of Islamabad should be maintained throughout the year.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that Islamabad will become tourists’ attraction due to its natural beauty.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed that Pakistan desired to further strengthen its brotherly relationship with Iran through maintaining regular high-level exchanges and enhancing mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who called on him here, reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal support to the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and statehood.

He strongly condemned and expressed grave concern over Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming Foreign Minister Araghchi on his first official visit to Pakistan as Foreign Minister of Iran, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed his sincere regards and good wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister also emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance and, above all, grant of the inalienable right to self-determination to the Palestinian people, as guaranteed to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN, as well as OIC.

The prime minister also reiterated strong condemnation of Israel’s attack against Iran on October 26, 2024, while reaffirming support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s principled position and briefed him on Iran’s perspective regarding the situation in the region.