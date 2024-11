Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left here on Wednesday for a day long visit to Gilgit Baltistan.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate newly constructed houses for the victims of the 2022 floods at Buber village in Ghizer district of Gilgit.

In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects in Gilgit, including Naltar Expressway, Greater Water Supply in Hunza and 54 MW hydropower plant in Attabad.