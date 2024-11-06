Wednesday, November 06, 2024
PM Shehbaz, opposition leader felicitate Donald Trump on winning US Presidential Election

Web Desk
3:38 PM | November 06, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his "historic victory" in the 2024 US presidential election, which saw him reclaim the White House as the 47th president.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Shehbaz addressed Trump as president-elect and expressed hope for a stronger US-Pakistan relationship under Trump’s administration.

Trump declared his victory in a speech to his supporters, with US media reports, including Fox News, placing him ahead of his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, with a projected 277 electoral votes to her 226.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan also congratulated Trump and his Vice President-elect JD Vance, highlighting potential for improved ties between Pakistan and the US PTI’s official account added that the American public’s mandate was honored, contrasting it with Pakistan’s recent political challenges.

Amid ongoing elections, US stock markets post positive signals

In a separate message, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hailed Trump’s win as an "anti-war" mandate, expressing hope that the new administration would prioritize global peace.

Web Desk

