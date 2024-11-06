Wednesday, November 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PNS Zulfiquar visits Port Djibouti during development on Regional Maritime Security Patrol

PNS Zulfiquar visits Port Djibouti during development on Regional Maritime Security Patrol
NEWS WIRE
November 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiquar visited port Djibouti during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol.  Upon arrival at the port, PN Ship was received by officials of Djibouti Navy, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Navy) here Tuesday. The Commanding Officer of PNS Zulfiquar called on senior military leadership and explored avenues for further collaboration. Navy to Navy engagements between Pakistan and Djibouti have been the cornerstone of diplomatic relations between both brotherly countries.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1730849305.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024