PNS Zulfiquar visits Port Djibouti during development on Regional Maritime Security Patrol

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiquar visited port Djibouti during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol. Upon arrival at the port, PN Ship was received by officials of Djibouti Navy, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Navy) here Tuesday. The Commanding Officer of PNS Zulfiquar called on senior military leadership and explored avenues for further collaboration. Navy to Navy engagements between Pakistan and Djibouti have been the cornerstone of diplomatic relations between both brotherly countries.