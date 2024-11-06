Police make major breakthrough in Muzaffargarh journalist murder case

Muzaffargarh - In a significant development, Thana City Police have apprehended four suspects in connection with the targeted killing of journalist Ashfaq Syal, who was murdered six months ago. At a press conference, DPO Syed Hasnain Haider, accompanied by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Ajmal Khan Chandia, shared that the murder was a premeditated act and that the investigation had gathered crucial evidence through advanced technology. The four arrested suspects include close relatives of the victim, with one brought in from Dera Ghazi Khan. Samar Sial, a cement factory employee, allegedly carried out the killing alongside colleague Ramzan, while Nasir Sial and Chand Sial provided weapons and transportation. DPO Haider also noted that a government official connected to the case is currently on interim bail, and further investigation will determine any additional legal action based on evidence. The family of Ashfaq Syal expressed gratitude to the police team, honoring DPO Haider and key officials with traditional Pug (headwear) and garlands as a show of appreciation.

RESCUE 1122 MUZAFFARGARH RESPONDED TO 6452 EMERGENCIES IN OCTOBER

Engineer Ali Hasnain, District Emergency Officer Muzaffargarh, released a report detailing the emergency incidents handled by Rescue 1122 in October 2024. The Rescue 1122 control room received a total of 6,452 emergency calls, maintaining an average response time of 7 minutes. Emergency breakdown includes 946 road traffic accidents, 4,889 medical emergencies, 25 fire incidents, 86 crime-related calls, 1 drowning incident, 1 building collapse and 504 miscellaneous emergencies. With the onset of winter and increased smog and fog, Hasnain urged the public to follow critical safety measures which include, seat belts and fog lights, controlled speed, avoid rash overtaking and limit travel during foggy conditions, maintain distance from the vehicle in front, home gas heaters must be switched off and removed from rooms before sleeping, mosquito mats must be used to ensure they are positioned safely to prevent accidents, instant geysers should be installed outside, not inside, to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.

He emphasized that Rescue 1122 serves the public impartially and is ready to provide immediate assistance to those in need.