Wednesday, November 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PSX gains 366 points

PSX gains 366 points
NEWS WIRE
November 06, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 366.32 points, a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 92,304.32 points as compared to 91,938.01 points on the last trading day. A total of 752,664,527 shares were traded during the day as compared to 589,546,678 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs32.827 billion against Rs29.959 billion on the last trading day. As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gains and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Power Cement with 66,262,505 shares at Rs7.79 per share, Sui South Gas with 51,962,511 shares at Rs16.68 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 32,398,093 shares at Rs10.57 per share. Indus Motor Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs73.60 per share price, closing at Rs2,062.88, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Workds Limited with Rs49.05 rise in its per share price to Rs1,081.39.

Another polio case detected in Balochistan

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs554.53 per share closing at Rs18,667.33 followed by RAfhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs63.26 decline to close at Rs7,442.09.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1730849305.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024