Punjab govt closes schools in smog hit districts until Nov 17

Punjab's government has closed schools across districts impacted by severe smog, effective until November 17, and made mask-wearing mandatory to combat the hazardous air conditions, announced Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

The minister stated that 50 percent of government and private offices will operate remotely, with online classes implemented for students.

Cities including Multan, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Gujranwala are among the hardest hit by worsening smog, exacerbated by cross-border winds. The provincial government also plans to amend legislation to curb stubble burning by farmers, a contributing factor to the crisis.

Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a hazardous level of 1,165, with some neighborhoods, such as Defence Phase VIII, Davies Road, and Gulberg, recording even higher AQI readings of 1,696, 1,464, and 1,306, respectively. Chemical concentrations in the city’s air have surged to levels 131 times above the World Health Organization's recommended limits.