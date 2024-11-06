Reclaiming Our Purpose

Throughout history, many great minds have found joy not in fleeting pleasures but in pursuing higher ideals. From Thomas Edison, who gave us the light bulb, to Abdul Sattar Edhi, who dedicated his life to helping others, these individuals discovered happiness in fulfilling meaningful goals rather than in temporary comforts. Yet today, as we look around, it seems that our modern world, driven by media and consumerism, has forgotten this deeper source of joy.

Science now confirms what these thinkers knew instinctively: our brains respond to many stimuli — whether it’s music, food, or achieving something important — by releasing dopamine, the chemical that makes us feel pleasure and satisfaction. Philosopher and neuroscientist Raymond C. Tallis has studied this, showing that the same areas of the brain light up when we listen to music or enjoy physical pleasures. The brain’s reward system doesn’t differentiate between these different types of happiness. Whether we’re enjoying a meal, listening to a beautiful song, or completing an important task, the brain reacts in similar ways. Tallis suggests that our consciousness often struggles to tell the difference between profound and trivial pleasures.

This idea also applies to the joy that great thinkers and humanitarians experience. When someone devotes themselves to a noble cause, their brain’s reward system releases dopamine, creating feelings of contentment. Research into “flow states,” a concept developed by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, shows that people deeply engaged in meaningful work feel higher levels of happiness. When fully absorbed in such activities, our brains react similarly to how they do when we indulge in physical pleasures like eating or listening to music.

Sadly, today’s world appears to have moved away from these deeper forms of fulfilment. Media, consumer culture, and the desire for instant gratification have led many to seek happiness in the easiest and quickest ways: fast food, entertainment, and physical indulgence. We see this everywhere — the rise of fast-food chains and crowded burger and shawarma stalls while libraries sit underused, and the pursuit of knowledge is neglected. The unfortunate truth is that many people don’t realize that the same happiness they seek through shallow pleasures can also be found in intellectual and moral pursuits.

When we compare the fleeting joy of eating a pizza to the sense of accomplishment felt by a scientist like Einstein or Newton after a breakthrough, the difference is striking. Fast food and entertainment may provide brief moments of happiness, but the joy that comes from intellectual achievements and serving humanity lasts much longer. Scientific studies support this view. For instance, a study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology indicates that the brain’s reward system responds not only to sensory pleasures but also to completing creative and meaningful tasks.

These findings reflect the experiences of some of history’s greatest figures. Aristotle, Socrates, Allama Iqbal, and Abdul Sattar Edhi all found joy in intellectual and moral accomplishments. Their true fulfilment came not from quick fixes but from dedicating themselves to causes greater than themselves. This timeless wisdom seems increasingly lost in modern culture, which prioritizes short-term gratification over long-term satisfaction.

The media plays a crucial role in this shift. Instead of encouraging people to engage in deeper intellectual and moral pursuits, today’s media often promotes instant pleasure. The focus is on glamour, quick fixes, and temporary satisfaction, creating a world where fewer individuals aspire to greatness. As a result, society drifts toward superficial experiences, leading to a decline in innovators, thinkers, and humanitarians like Edhi, Pasteur and Einstein.

As someone involved in media and social sciences, I see an urgent need for change. The media has the power to shape society by emphasizing the values of hard work, intellectual engagement, and moral responsibility. For this transformation to occur, media outlets must move away from glamorizing temporary pleasures and start celebrating those who find joy in achieving greatness.

Education is another area that requires reform. We must create curricula that teach the value of intellectual and moral goals. Our younger generations need to understand that true happiness — the kind that activates the brain’s reward system in meaningful ways — comes not from shallow experiences but from dedication to science, creativity, and serving others.

The current trend, which favours instant pleasure over long-term goals, is concerning. However, with focused effort, we can change this path. By transforming our approach to education and media, we can inspire future generations to pursue not just fleeting pleasures but the lasting happiness that comes from meaningful pursuits.

Zabir Saeed Badar

The writer is a journalist, analyst, and researcher.