Relief rations, daily necessities distributed to victims of flood

SAWAN KHASKHELI
November 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

BADIN  -  On behalf of Dawat-e-Islami and with the support of its Welfare Wing, FGRF, the relief materials and ration were distributed among four hundred floods affected families of Union Council Tarai, Taluka Shaheed Fazal Rahu, Badin. The ration consisting flour, rice, pulses, tea, dry milk, ghee, oil, spices, salt, pepper, baby milk, soap and mosquito nets and other daily use items were distributed among the flood victim families. On this occasion, the Central head of Dawat-e-Islami, Muhammad Shafait Attari, Abdul Wakeel Attari and others, while addressing the victims said that Dawat-e-Islami is actively engaged for the welfare of humanity in addition to the teaching of Quran, Hadith and Sunnah. They said that whenever there was a flood, earthquake or any natural calamity in the country, Dawat-e-Islami did not leave alone its affected brothers in their ironic days. They said that the aim of assistance to the flood victims’ families is their welfare and not for votes or any other interest. On the occasion they appealed the people to take their time to serve the religion and be committed to path of Allah and pay the prayer by following the Qur’an, Hadith and the Sunnah of our beloved last prophet of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Another polio case detected in Balochistan

SAWAN KHASKHELI

