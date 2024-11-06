Republicans secure victory in 8 US states in governors' elections

In addition to the presidential and congressional contests, US voters on Tuesday also selected governors in 11 states, with Republicans securing victories in eight races so far, according to AP projections.

In Delaware, Democrat Matt Meyer defeated Republican Mike Ramone, ensuring the seat remains in Democratic hands. Indiana also saw Republican Mike Braun emerge victorious over Democrat Jennifer McCormick.

In Missouri, Republican Mike Kehoe claimed the governorship against Democratic challenger Crystal Quade. New Hampshire’s race ended with Republican Kelly Ayotte defeating Democrat Joyce Craig.

North Carolina’s race provided a shift as Democrat Josh Stein beat controversial Republican candidate Mark Robinson, succeeding outgoing Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

In North Dakota, Republican Kelly Armstrong took the governorship over Democrat Merrill Piepkorn, while in Utah, incumbent Republican Spencer Cox kept his seat with a win over Democratic state Representative and former House Minority Leader Brian King.

In Washington state, Democrat Bob Ferguson succeeded outgoing Governor Jay Inslee, defeating Republican Dave Reichert. Vermont’s traditionally blue electorate reelected moderate Republican Phil Scott, who won comfortably over Democrat Esther Charlestin.

Finally, in West Virginia, Republican Patrick Morrisey defeated Democrat Steve Williams, keeping the seat in Republican control.