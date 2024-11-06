Rs600 million disbursed among 850 beneficiaries of CM’s housing project

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Tuesday announced that the first tranche of Rs 600 million have been disbursed among more than 850 beneficiaries of chief minister’s housing project.

Various citizens across Punjab have received Rs 60 crore to build their own houses under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme. Most of the houses of the citizens who received loans in the first phase under this programme are nearing completion. The process of verification of applicants is going on swiftly from 21st August to 31st August.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the Assembly Members to accompany deputy commissioners so as to visit the citizens who are building their houses. The Assembly Member will also handover a special letter of congratulation on behalf of CM Punjab to the beneficiaries.

The chief minister congratulated the beneficiaries on getting a loan amount under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme . In her congratulatory letter, the chief minister stated that the first installment of “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program is being transferred to the account and now the beneficiaries can start construction of their own house as soon as possible. She expressed her wish and prayed that every homeless Pakistani should be blessed with their own house.

She further wrote, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and all of us are your companions in the journey of progress and prosperity.