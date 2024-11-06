Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.78. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.35 and Rs278.90, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 11 paisa to close at Rs302.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 20 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.50 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs360.30. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 02 paisa to close at Rs75.64 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant and closed at Rs73.96.