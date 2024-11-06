RYK DC proposes downgrading 4G to 2G to combat Katcha area criminal activities

17,548 individuals benefited from Kisan Card, 1,194 from Himmat Card, 464 from Tractor Scheme.

Rahim Yar Khan - Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervaiz stated that, in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, all public welfare schemes initiated by the Punjab government have been implemented throughout the district in an effective and transparent manner. It is expected that Rahim Yar Khan will be among the top two or three districts benefiting from these schemes, ensuring maximum benefit for the local population.

In a special conversation with The Nation yesterday, he shared that under the farmer-friendly policies of the Chief Minister, 17,548 individuals have benefited from the Kisan Card, 1,194 from the Himmat Card, 464 from the Tractor Scheme, and 265 from the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme. This public welfare effort is ongoing.

He further disclosed that development projects worth PKR 43 billion are currently underway in the district, encompassing 276 schemes, while a total of PKR 88 billion will be spent on development projects across the district in the near future.

Addressing a question about law and order in the region, he highlighted that peace in the kacha (riverine) areas and nearby towns cannot be fully restored until the use of modern technology by criminals is curbed and the police and security forces are equipped with advanced weaponry. He suggested that the 4G network in the kacha areas should be downgraded to 2G, which would limit the technological advantages of criminals and restrict their negative activities.

He also revealed that over 80% of the district’s police resources and manpower are currently deployed in the kacha areas. As a result, criminals from these areas are expanding their activities in urban areas. He further disclosed that many kidnappings in the kacha region are the result of “honey trap” schemes, a challenge the administration has no concrete solution for yet. However, the police have managed to save hundreds of citizens from falling victim to these traps.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Sindh police are better equipped than Punjab police, with reports indicating that Shikarpur police are using drones in operations against criminals, a capability Punjab police currently lack.

Commenting on legal matters, he noted that Pakistan is the only country in the region without a 107/51 law, which limits the authority of deputy commissioners to take action against minor law and order violators, resulting in challenges to maintaining peace.

Regarding the issue of smog, the Deputy Commissioner identified old, smoke-emitting vehicles as the major cause and stated that without imposing strict bans on these vehicles, smog cannot be controlled. He emphasized the need for a complete ban on such vehicles on the roads to address the problem. The district government is taking all possible steps to tackle smog, including action against polluting vehicles, brick kilns, and those burning crops.

Deputy Commissioner Pervaiz also highlighted the alarming statistic that 140,000 children eligible for schooling are currently out of school in the district, and there is a shortage of 8,000 teachers, severely affecting education. He concluded by announcing that a major anti-encroachment campaign will soon be launched across the district, which will help resolve traffic congestion issues. However, he assured that no shopkeepers or citizens will be left jobless during this campaign.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Development Talib Hussain Randhawa, XEN Highways Husnain Zaidi, District Environment Officer Suraj Kumar, and SNA Jam Muhammad Naeem were also present.