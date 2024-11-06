Securing Karachi Airport

At long last, the Sindh government has finally taken a step that should have been implemented decades ago: the creation of a dedicated committee to establish security measures at Karachi International Airport and coordinate the various security and law enforcement agencies to maintain uninterrupted airport operations. This initiative follows repeated attacks on foreign nationals, particularly Chinese visitors, the most recent of which escalated into a diplomatic dispute between Pakistan and China, two nations that usually maintain friendly relations.

The need for such a measure has been evident for years. Karachi airport has long been a target for nationalists and foreign-backed separatists intent on destabilising Pakistan. Safeguarding Chinese nationals, who are vital to the development of the Gwadar port and its associated infrastructure, is crucial for Pakistan’s long-term economic future. The hope now is that the Sindh government treats this effort seriously and that the committee does not become another bureaucratic entity that drains resources without yielding tangible results.

The task ahead is far more complex than current assessments suggest. On the very day this committee was announced, an incident occurred involving the shooting of two Chinese nationals by a security guard tasked with their protection, stemming from a disagreement that escalated into violence. While this particular case was not a failure of overall security protocols but rather an interpersonal conflict, it underscores the challenges at hand. The reality is that ensuring the safety of foreign contractors is a matter of national security and cannot be entrusted to inadequately trained, unsupervised local police forces who may not fully grasp the significance of their role. Comprehensive airport security requires extending the protective perimeter well beyond the airport itself. Security experts agree that defending a single point is significantly more challenging than securing a broader area, which in turn fortifies critical installations within that space.

Regardless of the number of police patrols or the implementation of standard operating procedures, lasting security will remain elusive unless Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are cleared of militants and their border regions are properly monitored and fenced. Without these measures, the threat to the airport and national stability will persist.