Sharjeel raises alarm in Sindh Assembly over growing use of narcotics in society

KARACHI - Narcotics consumption is a major challenge for our society as drug trafficking has been on the rise and use drugs has become a fashion. Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon made these remarks while responding to a call-attention notice in the Sindh Assembly. He maintained that cocaine addiction was seen as a status symbol in elite society and after cocaine, marijuana and heroin, tackling ice and crystal consumption has become a great challenge. He, however, assured the legislature that action against drug use was being carried out and awareness efforts were also in progress in this regard. Memon said it was encouraging that the Sindh Assembly had passed an anti-narcotics law by consensus. Whenever drug-related issues were discussed, both government and opposition benches demonstrated a serious commitment, he stated, adding that all must work together to combat the scourge of narcotics.

He said crime reporters should also help identify drug-related issues, so that the government could take action. “The concerned MPAs should do the same, and we will personally take action. We have developed an attitude of letting things pass. We must change this mindset and take a stand wherever there is wrongdoing,” he said.

Memon was of the view that parents played the most important role in preventing drug abuse among children. “Parents should not turn a blind eye to this issue. It is primarily the responsibility of parents, followed by schools and colleges, to immediately investigate any changes in a child’s behaviour.” The minister stated that if the authorities, media and legislators united against the spread of drugs in society, they could bring an end to the menace within a month.