Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Sindh CM seeks ADB's assistance for water treatment plant in Karachi

2:11 PM | November 06, 2024
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has requested support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Karachi’s TP-4 water treatment facility.

In a meeting with ADB’s country director, Xiaoqin (Emma) Fan, the two discussed ADB's ongoing projects in Sindh, particularly focusing on clean water, hygiene, and health for communities affected by recent floods.

The chief minister highlighted that with assistance from ADB, the World Bank, and other agencies, the Sindh government is working on building secure housing for flood-affected individuals. He further emphasized the need for WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) projects to provide essential sanitation and drainage systems for 2.1 million flood-affected households.

Additionally, Shah requested ADB's support for solar energy initiatives to provide affordable power to these communities, who are unable to bear high electricity costs. The ADB assured its cooperation for these initiatives, including the water treatment and solar power projects.

Punjab govt shuts schools smog hit districts until Nov 17

